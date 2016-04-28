Travel can be aggravating — even more so when you're leaving your new baby for the first time. And when you miss your flight because you were pumping milk for said baby in an airport bathroom? Alcohol may be the only solution, as Brooklyn Decker attested yesterday in a series of tweets picked up by New York Magazine.
Decker's Delta flight had been delayed two hours when airline officials announced that passengers could de-plane. So, Decker dashed to an airport bathroom to pump — only to return to a closed plane.
First time leaving baby. It's only 1 night & doesn't make sense to fly him back & forth. I'm a mess.— Brooklyn Decker (@BrooklynDecker) April 27, 2016
Moms: booze is my only solution,right?
2 mechanical delays. Told we could de-plane. I did. Pumped in the bathroom. Returned 15 min later. Flight closed. Deeeeep breaths.— Brooklyn Decker (@BrooklynDecker) April 27, 2016
Me: run to pump because we're already delayed almost 2 hours. I pump in bathroom. Return to gate. Plane is there..— Brooklyn Decker (@BrooklynDecker) April 27, 2016
"Sorry. Gates closed"
WHO LETS PASSENGERS OFF, THEN CLOSES THE GATE SHORTLY AFTER?!? *GULPS WINE* MISSES BABY *SOBS*— Brooklyn Decker (@BrooklynDecker) April 27, 2016
As she observed afterward, the reason she de-planed in the first place was to avoid making her male seatmate uncomfortable.
Crazy thing is I got off to pump thinking "I don't want to offend the guy next to me" But why? He probably sucked a boob too. #winemusings— Brooklyn Decker (@BrooklynDecker) April 27, 2016
Whether Decker's seat neighbor was breast-fed or bottle-fed, we'd hope he'd be chill with her pumping next to him. But the reality is that many people remain uncomfortable with (natural, necessary, life-sustaining) public pumping and breast-feeding. We'd also hope Delta would let this mom back on that plane after notifying passengers that they could leave. Failing all that, we at least hope that ice-cold glass of white wine took the edge off this subpar pumping experience, Brooklyn.
