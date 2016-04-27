Channing Tatum Will Make A Movie About This Father's Tragic Loss

Channing Tatum might soon be making a movie that would represent a substantial departure from his typical fare. Tatum will executive produce and potentially star in an adaptation of Matt Logelin’s grief memoir, 2011 New York Times bestseller Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss and Love.
Logelin’s book tells the story of his daughter Madeline’s birth in 2008. “Madeline decided to make her first appearance today,” Logelin wrote in a post announcing her birth. Three days later, his wife Liz dropped dead, struck down by a pulmonary embolism as she walked down the hall of the NICU to see Madeline. She was only 30.
“Doctors and nurses rushed to help her. But nothing could be done to bring her back,” Logelin wrote. “No one to blame. S - - tty luck and a pulmonary embolism are what led us to the saddest, most horrific moment of my life.”
Logelin wrote to help cope with his grief at the loss of his wife at the moment their lives were about to change. His blog became a book and now his book will become a movie.
“I’d of course be beyond flattered if the movie ever gets made and if he’d even consider taking on the role of me,” Logelin tells Us Weekly. “We haven’t met yet, but if this moves forward, I’m hoping that we’ll be hanging out a lot, and if we do, I’m sure we’ll become fast friends.”
Though Liz is gone, her memory lives on in daughter Madeline.
“I see so much of Liz in Maddy,” he tells Us Weekly. “Beyond the obvious physical resemblances, Maddy is thoughtful, caring and incredibly in tune with the emotions of those around her, just like her mom was. She’s also strong, confident and unwilling to be treated differently simply because she’s a little girl.”
Logelin’s book tells the story of his daughter Madeline’s birth in 2008. “Madeline decided to make her first appearance today,” Logelin wrote in a post announcing her birth. Three days later, his wife Liz dropped dead, struck down by a pulmonary embolism as she walked down the hall of the NICU to see Madeline. She was only 30.
“Doctors and nurses rushed to help her. But nothing could be done to bring her back,” Logelin wrote. “No one to blame. S - - tty luck and a pulmonary embolism are what led us to the saddest, most horrific moment of my life.”
Logelin wrote to help cope with his grief at the loss of his wife at the moment their lives were about to change. His blog became a book and now his book will become a movie.
“I’d of course be beyond flattered if the movie ever gets made and if he’d even consider taking on the role of me,” Logelin tells Us Weekly. “We haven’t met yet, but if this moves forward, I’m hoping that we’ll be hanging out a lot, and if we do, I’m sure we’ll become fast friends.”
Though Liz is gone, her memory lives on in daughter Madeline.
“I see so much of Liz in Maddy,” he tells Us Weekly. “Beyond the obvious physical resemblances, Maddy is thoughtful, caring and incredibly in tune with the emotions of those around her, just like her mom was. She’s also strong, confident and unwilling to be treated differently simply because she’s a little girl.”
Advertisement