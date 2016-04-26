If you were getting worried about what you're going to watch on TV this summer, we have some good news.
A new true-crime show has been announced, and it sounds like it'll be one big mind fuck. It's called National Enquirer Investigates, and it's going to try to follow in the footsteps of recent successful true-crime series like The People v. O.J. Simpson and Making a Murderer.
The Hollywood Reporter writes that the docuseries, a sort of spin-off from tabloid magazine the National Enquirer, will explore famous murders, deaths, and controversies. The series, airing on Reelz, will feature episodes dedicated to the controversial deaths of Marilyn Monroe, Whitney Houston, and Elvis Presley.
And from the sounds of the first episode, it's gonna stir up some serious dirt. The premiere will focus on the death of Monroe and speculations surrounding of her untimely death in 1962. THR writes that the show's announcement promises new evidence, archival documents, and even mob connections to Monroe's death. It will also question the involvement of the Kennedy family, which will definitely ruffle some feathers.
Catch the first episode on May 28 at 9 p.m. EST to see if the series lives up to its promises.
