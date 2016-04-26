Why Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Is Too Painful For Me To Watch

I think part of what we love about TV, books, and films, is that they give us the endings we don’t get in life. At least, I love that about them. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt doesn’t do that. Through the lens of a rosy comedy, this series snuck through a hole in the wall, poking at wounds I cautiously protect. Outside, I laughed at Tina Fey’s drunk pratfalls, while inside I remembered the bottomless agony of loving an addict. As Kimmy’s absent mother, Lisa Kudrow perfectly exemplifies the kind of parent who loves her child deeply, but from a painful distance.



More than anything, it was the Reverend calling Kimmy that left me feeling as if I had hands around my throat and a voice in my ear: It’s not over yet, little girl. That night I lay in bed, reminded that the past can call you up at any moment. Each time I see a familiar area code pop up on my phone, I think, Hospital? Police station? Is someone dead or is someone coming for me?



It’s not over. The horror lives inside you, in your very DNA. It’s not something to be cured, it's something you have to live with. Trauma is like an injury, always waiting for you to trip and fall and fuck it up again. So you watch where you’re going and take care of yourself, knowing that you’re bound to get hurt again at some point, and — in the words so eloquently mocked by Tina Fey — it’s not your fault.



“There’s nothing I can say that will un-kidnap me, or fix my childhood... And I just have to accept that,” Kimmy says in the season finale. That’s the not-so-magic trick: not resolution, but acceptance. I knew that. I worked hard to know that. That knowledge in and of itself is a triumph. But what I forgot is that while you’re never quite done with your past, you’re never quite done learning that lesson of acceptance, either. Try as you might, something will always reach through the wall and scrape against that wound you wish would just scar over already. And that’s fine. You’ll hurt but you’ll survive. Hurt is a kind of feeling, after all — and I’ll take that over the numbness of scar tissue any day of the week. Well. Most days of the week.



I knew that, too. But I needed reminding.