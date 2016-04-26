Last week, footage emerged of Jodie Sweetin suffering what appeared to be a painful ankle injury while rehearsing for Dancing With the Stars. The Fuller House star screamed out when she and her partner, Keo Motsepe, toppled over as they were practicing their moves to Pink's "Try."
But that didn't stop her from delivering a fantastic, emotionally intense performance Monday night. The pair skipped the move that felled them in rehearsal, but that didn't lessen the impact of the dance. The judges definitely approved.
"I thought this was a really great demonstration of the power of a comeback," Carrie Ann Inaba commented after the performance. "You guys seemed stronger together than ever. There's an elegance to you. There's more of a confidence to you. That was dangerous. For the danger factor, kudos."
As for the injury, Sweetin told E! News that it "wasn't too bad." She added: "Luckily my ankle is okay, but I bruised a bone on the outside of my foot, which is tender and sensitive, but the ankle at least is stable. That would've thrown things off a little bit more. It is what it is. I keep it wrapped and ice it when I can and then I push myself the rest of the time."
Sweetin and Motsepe didn't end the night on top, but they did score 25 out of 30. Watch the routine, below.
