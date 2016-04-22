This Is The Exact Moment That Sent Jodie Sweetin To The Hospital

Jodie Sweetin suffered from what looks to be a pretty grueling ankle injury this week while rehearsing for Dancing With The Stars, and now there is a video showing exactly what happened.
The Fuller House actress has been impressing the judges, and the audience, on season 22 of the show, but it seems like those moves have some to a screeching stop. At least for the time being. People first reported the injury on April 21, and now there is footage via E! of the spontaneous fall that resulted in Sweetin's injury.
Sweetin and her dance partner, Keo Motsepe, were practicing a dance to "Try," by P!NK. The two were attempting to replicate a move seen in P!NK's own 2012 performance when the incident took place.
It's hard to watch and not cringe.
In the video, you can immediately hear Sweetin scream out, "You landed on my ankle!" as she rolls around, wincing in pain.
She then cradles her face in her hands as she bawls that she "doesn't want to be done." Motsepe consoles her and tells her that no, she isn't done. But seeing Sweetin wheeled out on a stretcher by an emergency crew doesn't look too good.
Sweetin's spokesperson issued the following statement to E! regarding her progress. "Jodie hurt her foot [yesterday] rehearsing for Monday's show. This is one of the toughest nights of the season, as the couples have to take on famous dances and recreate some of the greatest routines of all time. At this point she is resting her foot and taking it day by day."
