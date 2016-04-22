MTV Is Bringing Back Your Favorite '90s Reality Show

Whoa. We might actually start to recognize MTV again.
The network once devoted to music programming is returning to its roots by rebooting a handful of its most beloved series. MTV Unplugged, which gave us some of Nirvana's most memorable performances, is returning, joining a new hip-hop reality competition produced by Mark Burnett. MTV also announced the upcoming premiere of Wonderland, a weekly show highlighting new live music performances.
But that's not even the best part. Cribs, the hit reality show in which celebs let viewers tour their homes, is also making a comeback. The series, which was parodied by Jennifer Lopez on Saturday Night Live, is being relaunched as a Snapchat-only series beginning in late June. So far, Mac Miller, Austin Mahone, and Travis Mills have signed up to show off their pads. Pretty sure none of them will be able to top Mariah Carey in the bathtub, though.
Let's all relive that moment, shall we?
