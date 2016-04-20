Saved By The Bell Will Soon Be A Restaurant

If you watched Saved by the Bell as a child and wished you could eat at the The Max, your wish is about to come true.
As of June 1, a pop-up diner called Saved by the Max will open in Chicago. The restaurant will take fans on a nostalgic trip back to the show’s glory days of the early '90s. It'll only be open for a month, but that should be plenty of time to grab an A.C. Slider.
“We needed a place that would allow fans to feel as if they’ve been transported back to Bayside and are fully immersed in the universe of the show,” Derek Berry, the driving force behind Saved by the Max, told CBS Chicago. “The final look of the space is going to be a dream come true and deliver the grand slam nostalgic experience everyone has been waiting for.”
Saved by the Max is coming to 1941 W. North Avenue in the Wicker Park neighborhood. You can book a reservation starting April 22.
Ed Alonzo, a comedian with a recurring role on the series, starred in a brief video promoting Saved by the Max, viewable below.
As of June 1, a pop-up diner called Saved by the Max will open in Chicago. The restaurant will take fans on a nostalgic trip back to the show’s glory days of the early '90s. It'll only be open for a month, but that should be plenty of time to grab an A.C. Slider.
“We needed a place that would allow fans to feel as if they’ve been transported back to Bayside and are fully immersed in the universe of the show,” Derek Berry, the driving force behind Saved by the Max, told CBS Chicago. “The final look of the space is going to be a dream come true and deliver the grand slam nostalgic experience everyone has been waiting for.”
Saved by the Max is coming to 1941 W. North Avenue in the Wicker Park neighborhood. You can book a reservation starting April 22.
Ed Alonzo, a comedian with a recurring role on the series, starred in a brief video promoting Saved by the Max, viewable below.
Advertisement