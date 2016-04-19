Jodie Sweetin dropped some Fuller House news today when she revealed that her character will have a love interest in the upcoming second season.
"Stephanie is going to have a boyfriend this season," she told E! News during an interview backstage at a Dancing With the Stars rehearsal.
The news isn’t a shock, but don’t tell that to her dance partner and first-season love interest Val Chmerkovskiy.
"What?!" he said. "I knew about season two, I didn't know about the love interest!"
The role hasn’t been cast yet but it’s already fomenting IRL drama between Sweetin and her costars. We’re not sure who would be the perfect fit for Stephanie, Sweetin’s character, but we hope that it stirs up more drama than it has already. Reportedly, even Sweetin’s fiancé is getting a bit jealous.
"He's like, 'Is he good looking?” Sweetin said of husband-to-be Justin Hodak. “I'm like, 'They haven't even cast him yet, calm down!'"
Looks like the house will be full of drama next season.
