And finally, Hamilton fanatics would be pleased with Schumer's final sketch, in which she's running a dance rehearsal and Lin-Manuel Miranda stops in. She gushes over his talent and the musical, and then says, "But then I thought, I could do that." Turns out she wrote her own hip hop musical about Betsy Ross and she wants Miranda to have a first look. Her songs are really just flag sewing jokes added onto contemporary top 40. And all the while, Miranda's waiting on his Uber while Quest Love dutifully plays the role of Schumer's colonial drummer. As Miranda's leaving, Schumer begs him to wait for just one final song featuring a mop. I haven't seen Hamilton yet, so is this mop thing an inside joke about something from the musical? It might have been a little too insidery for anyone who doesn't live in New York City.