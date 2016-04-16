Lovers of all things French fry, prepare to rejoice: A new McDonald's franchise in St. Joseph, MO, will open its doors with all-you-can-eat French fries this summer, reports the St. Joseph News-Press.
Calling itself "the McDonald's of the future," the News-Press states that the new 6,500-square-foot restaurant will also boast "larger-than-life kiosks" for order-taking (whatever that means), as well as comfy armchairs and couches in “earthy tones" on which to relax while happily popping French fry after French fry — after French fry — into your waiting mouth.
For those looking to pair those bottomless French fries with something sweet, there will be customizable desserts, too. To keep kids entertained while diners nosh on limitless French fries in relative peace, there will be a multi-story PlayPlace, interactive light board tables, and tabletop video games. And now, all of us — supermodels included — there is a new reason to road-trip to one very special Missouri McDonald's this summer.
Do you want fries with that? Hell yes, we do.
