"The biggest misconception about us is that we wouldn't do it all over again," Heidi Pratt (née Montag) told Broad.ly earlier this year about the time she and husband Spencer spent on The Hills.
And while it's hard to believe that anyone in the history of time and space has ever for a moment questioned whether or not the kooky pair would repeat their reality television days (duh they would), Heidi did recently cop to having some regrets from the time she spent on The Hills.
The former reality star, who is currently appearing on a Lifetime show alongside her mom, where they're working out some serious issues with their relationship, recently revealed some things she would change about The Hills days to The Huffington Post.
“I wish I never brought my family into that environment,” Heidi told the outlet, referring to the MTV series. “It was really a frustrating situation when it was my life and my job and I knew what was real and what wasn’t. And then it became more blurred when my family was involved.”
She also expressed regret about the series of plastic surgeries she underwent at age 24. "I think I was too young to make such a big decision like that and I didn’t think it through," she explained. "I was just so impulsive in all my decisions in life at that point.
"I was just going back in to get my nose fixed because it had been broken from a backup dancer elbowing me in the nose, and then I thought, 'Well, maybe I’ll just get my breasts a little bit bigger'" Heidi added. "And then I just started talking to my doctor and it was like, 'What else would you do?' And he was like, 'Oh, I would do this, this and this.'"
She continued on, "It was just one of those things that was a quick decision and I thought sounded fine. And it was free at the point too, so it was like ‘Great! I love a discount on shoes, why wouldn’t I love a discount on [surgery]?’ It was just that I was in over my head."
And while it's hard to believe that anyone in the history of time and space has ever for a moment questioned whether or not the kooky pair would repeat their reality television days (duh they would), Heidi did recently cop to having some regrets from the time she spent on The Hills.
The former reality star, who is currently appearing on a Lifetime show alongside her mom, where they're working out some serious issues with their relationship, recently revealed some things she would change about The Hills days to The Huffington Post.
“I wish I never brought my family into that environment,” Heidi told the outlet, referring to the MTV series. “It was really a frustrating situation when it was my life and my job and I knew what was real and what wasn’t. And then it became more blurred when my family was involved.”
She also expressed regret about the series of plastic surgeries she underwent at age 24. "I think I was too young to make such a big decision like that and I didn’t think it through," she explained. "I was just so impulsive in all my decisions in life at that point.
"I was just going back in to get my nose fixed because it had been broken from a backup dancer elbowing me in the nose, and then I thought, 'Well, maybe I’ll just get my breasts a little bit bigger'" Heidi added. "And then I just started talking to my doctor and it was like, 'What else would you do?' And he was like, 'Oh, I would do this, this and this.'"
She continued on, "It was just one of those things that was a quick decision and I thought sounded fine. And it was free at the point too, so it was like ‘Great! I love a discount on shoes, why wouldn’t I love a discount on [surgery]?’ It was just that I was in over my head."
Advertisement