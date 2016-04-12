Sophie Turner Has The Best Reason For Licking A Mask Of Peter Dinklage's Face

Sophie Turner kissed a super creepy, hyper-realistic Tyrion Lannister mask, and she liked it. The actress revealed the backstory behind her interaction with the Peter Dinklage lookalike on Conan.
In October, during Comic-Con promoting Game of Thrones, Turner said that a fan came up to her with a Tyrion mask, "and being the loyal wife that I am, I gave him a quick lick," she told O'Brien. Turner's character on the show, Sansa Stark, was once wed to Tyrion.
She also added a quick disclaimer that she didn't remember too much of the evening in question. TMZ ran the photos and a lot of people thought that the mask was really Dinklage in the flesh.
Turner's response? "I'm not going to disspell those rumors," she said. "Peter is a sexy guy."
Pretty good reasoning, Turner. But looking back, this mask is just too bizarre.
The creator of the mask eventually tried to sell the "dirty" item on eBay with bids starting at $4,500.
Watch the full clip from Conan below.
