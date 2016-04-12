One American Idol finalist is getting heat for her comments about the LGBT community.
Jezebel reports that La'Porsha Renae, who placed second in this show's final season, was asked during a media conference about her take on Mississippi's controversial anti-LGBT "religious freedom" law. Renae hails from the Southern state.
The singer, who just signed with Motown Records, tried to be diplomatic, but admitted that she didn't agree with what she referred to as "that particular lifestyle." The term "lifestyle" is frowned upon by the LGBT community, as it implies that being gay is a choice.
“This is how I feel about the LGBT community," Renae responded. "They are people just like us. They’re not animals as someone stated before. They’re people with feelings. Although all of us may not agree with that particular lifestyle for religious reasons, whatever the reason is, you still treat each other with respect. Everybody is a human being. We should be able to coexist with one another.
“I am one of the people who don’t really agree with that lifestyle," she added. "I wasn’t brought up that way. It wasn’t how I was raised. But I do have a lot of friends and a lot of people that I love dearly who are gay and homosexual and they’re such sweet, nice people. We should just respect each other’s differences and opinions and move on.”
She continued the dialogue on Twitter, referring to homosexuality as a "life choice."
We don't have to agree with each other's life choices to love/respect one another. Live and let live. #RENAETION #RespectThatWeAreDifferent— La'Porsha~Renae (@laporsharenae) April 9, 2016
Many fans responded with disapproval.
.@LaporshaRenae Being gay isn't a lifestyle; it's part of who someone is. Using the word lifestyle implies it's a choice -- which it isn't.— Shane Bitney Crone (@ShaneBitney) April 10, 2016
"I don't agree with the black lifestyle but I have many sweet black friends..." See how wrong that sounds, #LaPorshaRenae ? #getwoke— Duke Todd (@DukeToddIsAlive) April 12, 2016
And, #AmericanIdol ends with a sour homophobic note. #LaPorshaRenae can go the way of #Mandisa & disappear. She is no idol of mine. #lgbt— MattyBrand (@MattyBrand) April 11, 2016
