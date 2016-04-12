American Idol Finalist Under Fire For Comments About LGBT Community

Erin Donnelly
Photo: Jim Smeal/Rex/Shutterstock.
Pictured: Renae with American Idol winner Trent Harmon.
One American Idol finalist is getting heat for her comments about the LGBT community.

Jezebel reports that La'Porsha Renae, who placed second in this show's final season, was asked during a media conference about her take on Mississippi's controversial anti-LGBT "religious freedom" law. Renae hails from the Southern state.

The singer, who just signed with Motown Records, tried to be diplomatic, but admitted that she didn't agree with what she referred to as "that particular lifestyle." The term "lifestyle" is frowned upon by the LGBT community, as it implies that being gay is a choice.

“This is how I feel about the LGBT community," Renae responded. "They are people just like us. They’re not animals as someone stated before. They’re people with feelings. Although all of us may not agree with that particular lifestyle for religious reasons, whatever the reason is, you still treat each other with respect. Everybody is a human being. We should be able to coexist with one another.

“I am one of the people who don’t really agree with that lifestyle," she added. "I wasn’t brought up that way. It wasn’t how I was raised. But I do have a lot of friends and a lot of people that I love dearly who are gay and homosexual and they’re such sweet, nice people. We should just respect each other’s differences and opinions and move on.”

She continued the dialogue on Twitter, referring to homosexuality as a "life choice."

Many fans responded with disapproval.

