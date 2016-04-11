Anna Kendrick & Zac Efron Made A Really Bad Joke About Teen Moms At The MTV Movie Awards

Anna Kendrick, Zac Efron, and Adam DeVine are starring in an upcoming movie called Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, which means they're contractually obligated to appear at various events to promote the film until it comes out in July. One such appearance occurred at the MTV Movie Awards tonight, where the trio presented the award for Breakthrough Performance.
Now, we all know that before any award can be presented at one of these things, the people presenting it must do a bit of some sort. Said bit sometimes goes well and we all have a nice laugh before the presenters segue into giving out the actual award. And then, there are the other times when the bit goes very, very wrong. Kendrick, Efron, and DeVine's bit before the Breakthrough Performance Award presentation, unfortunately, fell into the latter camp.
"In honor of our new film, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, I scoured every dating site available — Tinder, Bumble, Hinge, JDate, Craigslist, Angie's List — to find Adam and Zac a couple of dates for tonight's show," Kendrick began. Now, we all know that both Efron and DeVine have girlfriends (Efron is dating Sam Miro; DeVine is dating Chloe Bridges). Plus, Efron and Miro attended the MTV Movie Awards together, so he wasn't even in need of a date. This bit was already off to a bad start. But fine, let's roll with it for the sake of comedy.
"I picked four potential dates for these guy, and I'm going to let you, the audience, pick the two winners," Kendrick continues. "Let's bring out our lucky girls! Where they at? Where they at?"
Then, four actresses dressed as pregnant teens — one even wearing a prison jumpsuit and handcuffs — and an actor wearing a do-rag, thick silver chain, and cargo shorts strutted onstage. "These are not the girls that I picked for the MTV date contest," Kendrick remarks as they walk up.
"No, ma'am," one says. "We're here to audition for 16 and Pregnant." Another one of the women whoops and bounces her stomach up and down.
"That still works! You guys want to date Zac and Adam, right?" Kendrick asks. The boys look concerned and hesitant.
"Um, I don't think this is technically legal, so..." Efron says.
"Yo, could we hurry this up? 'Cause I am totally D.T.Efron," one of the women says as she rubs her stomach and thrusts her pelvis. Another one joins in the motion.
DeVine scrunches up his face to show his distaste for everything being said, then segues into presenting the award for Breakthrough Performance.
"So picky. So picky," Kendrick says.
Remember what I said about some bits not being funny at all? This one was an epic fail. It reduced expectant mothers on 16 and Pregnant — an MTV show that works to give an honest portrayal of life as a pregnant teen — into complete stereotypes. That probably wasn't what Kendrick, Efron, and DeVine intended, but it's what happened.
