Kev (Steve Howey) and V (Shanola Hampton) were introduced in the show's first season as the Gallaghers' kind, and incredibly sex-positive, neighbors. In fact, in the pilot's rundown of all the main characters, the Gallagher patriarch, Frank (William H. Macy), explains there's nothing the couple won't do "for each other or to each other." Their very, very active sex life is often used as comic relief, but is also always shown as an extension of their loving relationship (never better than when V learns Kevin struggles with reading and uses a few strategically placed Post-it notes to have a phonics and anatomy lesson). The audience is meant to nervously giggle at their Kama Sutra adventures, but the writers are never kink-shaming them. So it makes sense that what started out as a green-card marriage and evolved into a sex-based three-way, could further evolve into an everyday marriage — among three people.