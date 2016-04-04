Taylor Swift thanked her boyfriend, Calvin Harris, at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in the sweetest way, ever. But in the process of doing so, she managed to embarrass him, too.



When Swift got up to accept the award for Best Tour, she thanked Justin Timberlake, who had given her the award. She then thanked all of the artists who came out to surprise her fans on the 1989 tour and the fans themselves, who were "worth surprising."



But then, she thanked Harris with a sweet tribute that had her calling him by his birth name.



"For the first time, I had the most amazing person to come home to when the spotlight went out and when the crowds were all gone," Swift said with a smile. "So, um, I want to thank my boyfriend, Adam, for that."



A pan to Harris, whose real name is Adam Richard Wiles, showed him looking a tad bit embarrassed by her special thank you, but managed to give the faintest hint of a smile.



Of course, we can't help but wonder if Harris was feeling a little ashamed that he didn't thank his girlfriend in his acceptance speech when he won Dance Artist of the Year earlier in the night.



It's something he'll probably never forget to do again.

