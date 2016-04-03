Here's What Happens To Your Body When You're Dehydrated

Drink more water! Drink more water! Every wellness site, yoga instructor, and even your mother is probably telling you to drink more water. You know it's good for you — and you even feel better when you drink up, right? But seriously, why?
One very good reason to hydrate? Your brain actually shrinks if you don't get enough water and a dehydrated brain works harder to accomplish the same amount as a normal brain.
You'll also see drops in energy, skin moisture, and mood if you don't get enough H2O. If you're wondering how much water is enough, it depends on your weight. The average woman should consume 2 to 2.7 liters a day, a range that varies depending on activity level and more. That old adage about drinking eight glasses a day is no longer the metric to follow.
Need more reasons to drink up? Watch this video and you'll be a hydration expert.
