Snow White may be the fairest of them all, but it seems like she's going to have some competition soon.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney is planning to make a live-action movie based on Snow White's sister, Rose Red.
No, you didn't forget about Snow White's sister, she was actually never mentioned in Disney's animated classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. However, Rose Red was part of a Brothers Grimms' tale alongside her sister that involves a rather cranky dwarf and a scheming bear. In that tale, Rose Red is described as more outgoing then her gentle sister Snow White.
But this upcoming movie won't be going Grimm, instead, it's intended to be a "companion piece" to the original Snow White film.
In this revisionist take, Rose Red will help her poor sister wake up after eating that poison apple. To do this she embarks on a journey with Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Happy, Sleepy, Sneezy and Grumpy in hopes of finding a way to break the spell.
Take note, the prince has been left out, hinting that this is a story about sisters doing it for themselves.
As for the tone, think Snow White and The Huntsman, since the writer of this currently untitled Rose Red movie, Evan Daugherty, also penned that script. But, we're hoping there will be a bit of that Frozen magic between these two sisters.
Recently, Disney seems to be working on some of their classic tales to come up with brand new stories. Along with this Rose Red movie and a live-action take on Beauty and the Beast starring Emma Watson, they are working on a prequel to Aladdin called Genies and a movie about Prince Charming. Wonder if he has a brother.
