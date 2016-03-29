This Teen Show Just Tackled TV's Last Dating Taboo

The Fosters seemed to embody what used to be ABC Family's slogan when the show first came out in 2013 — "A new kind of family." Lena (Sherri Saum) and Stef (Teri Polo) are an interracial lesbian couple raising Stef's biological son Brandon (with an ex-husband she still works with); twins Jesus and Mariana (Noah Centineo and Cierra Ramirez), adopted five years ago; and teens Jude and Callie, adopted within the last year. Other family members pop up periodically to complicate their lives (the twins' biological mother is now dating Brandon's biological father; when filing adoption papers, Callie learns that the man who helped raise her wasn't actually her biological father), but the show's theme is as clear as the lyrics to the painfully corny theme song: "It's not where you come from, it's where you belong." When the show comes back next season, there will be awkward family meetings likely discussing practical aspects of the revelation. But in the end, the parents are very clear on the makeup of their family — they have five children, and nothing can change that.

