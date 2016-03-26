You've never heard Amy Adams, or Rihanna, sound quite like this before.
On Friday, the multiple Academy Award nominee helped debut Jimmy Fallon's newest Tonight Show spectacle, Box of Microphones. Right off the bat, Adams drew Rihanna's "Work" as her first song. Thanks to the red mic she drew, her typical tones were twisted into a very masculine sounding, garbled growl.
As intended, the Box of Microphone setup is simple, and the results are hilariously unexpected, as Adams demonstrated. Players first draw a card with the name of the song they have to sing. They then select a random mic from the titular box o' microphones, each with a different vocal effect, including autotune, chipmunk, and a monster mashup.
Next, Fallon took his turn attempting Justin Bieber's "Sorry" with Chipmunks-inspired mic. He sounded so ridiculous, the Tonight Show host dissolved into giggles. The pair then sang a duet of "You're the One That I Want" from Grease that would make any Broadway director cringe.
Whether Box of Microphones will be the next Lip Sync Battle juggernaut remains to be seen. But so far, it's hitting all the right — and wrong — notes.
