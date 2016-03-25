Is our favorite Gilmore Girls band getting back together?
In two Instagram posts, John Cabrera, who played Brian Fuller on the show, posted selfies of the fictional band Hep Alien. The photos feature Cabrera along with his costars Keiko Agena, Sebastian Bach, and Todd Lowe.
Bach, who played Gil, also posted a photo of himself on set for Netflix's Gilmore Girls reboot.
Cabrera's caption on the photo is super-sweet. "Four people who have been trying to get in another shot together for almost a decade. #ilovethesekids," he wrote.
Netflix hasn't announced a release date for the show's reboot yet. Still, with the continual stream of nuggets about the show, and photos from the Stars Hollow set, we're content for now. Besides, now we have more time to speculate about who Rory should date in the new season.
In two Instagram posts, John Cabrera, who played Brian Fuller on the show, posted selfies of the fictional band Hep Alien. The photos feature Cabrera along with his costars Keiko Agena, Sebastian Bach, and Todd Lowe.
Bach, who played Gil, also posted a photo of himself on set for Netflix's Gilmore Girls reboot.
Cabrera's caption on the photo is super-sweet. "Four people who have been trying to get in another shot together for almost a decade. #ilovethesekids," he wrote.
Netflix hasn't announced a release date for the show's reboot yet. Still, with the continual stream of nuggets about the show, and photos from the Stars Hollow set, we're content for now. Besides, now we have more time to speculate about who Rory should date in the new season.
Advertisement