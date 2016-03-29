The Meyerists continue to attend meetings — which are called gatherings and very much resemble religious services led by a preacher — and strive to climb the ladder, with levels designated by terms such as 8R and 10R. Only three people have reached 10R status, the highest rung that’s been written thus far. These include Cal Roberts (Hugh Dancy). Sarah Lane (Michelle Monaghan), a prominent figure who was born into Meyerism and married an outsider (Eddie, played by Paul), is rapidly ascending. Eddie is only 6R, which means his wife can't even discuss certain privileged Meyerist information with him. It makes for a weird relationship dynamic.



Sarah’s parents were among the first people to join the Meyerist movement when Dr. Meyer started it in the '70s. Cal’s parents joined later. At the time, Cal was just 5 years old, and he has always considered Dr. Meyer a surrogate father, especially after Cal's parents left the movement. Now that Dr. Meyer is dying (a fact only those who have achieved 10R status know), megalomaniacal Cal is fighting to become the new leader of the group. He’s extremely manipulative, in the way that most cult leaders are, and will even resort to violence to keep members in the fold.



“When I set out to write the show, I wanted to explore this question of how you take a religion from a first generation to a second generation, and that seems to be the test. These cults sort of revolve around one deeply charismatic individual, and when that person is gone, is the religion over?” Goldberg asks.



“I think what they’re preaching is a beautiful thing. The people in control of the movement, that’s what’s scary,” Paul says. “A lot of people’s egos [are] coming into play. They’re power-hungry. At the center of it all, the Meyerists are just preaching, ‘Be a good person. Be transparent. Unburden whatever you may be holding in'... We always joke around on set, saying, ‘I can absolutely buy into what they’re selling.’ It’s just that we [as actors and viewers] have the privilege of looking behind the velvet curtain and seeing the people holding the strings.”



The movement expands through what believers call “outreach.” This includes going into disaster-stricken areas — even before FEMA — and bringing vulnerable, weak survivors to the compound. At the beginning of the first episode, we see a trailer park in Ringe, NH, that’s been destroyed by a tornado. The Meyerists arrive and pick up Mary Cox (Emma Greenwell), an addict who, we later learn, has been sexually exploited by her father since the age of 11. She’s the exact type of person on whom the Meyerists prey.