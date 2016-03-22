Rest easy, fans. A dynamic duo will soon be reunited on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.
Benson and Stabler? Er, no. We're speaking, of course, of the beautiful bond between Detectives Fin Tutuola and John Munch. Actor Richard Belzer is set to reprise the role of Munch in a May episode of SVU. Belzer left the show in 2014 when Munch retired.
Entertainment Weekly reports that Munch will help his former colleagues investigate a fashion photographer accused of victimizing a young model.
Belzer originated the role of the cynical detective on the NBC show Homicide: Life on the Streets in 1993. In 1999, he became an original cast member of SVU, the actor has also popped up in cameo spots on shows like The X-Files, 30 Rock, Arrested Development, and The Wire.
Your move, Meloni.
Benson and Stabler? Er, no. We're speaking, of course, of the beautiful bond between Detectives Fin Tutuola and John Munch. Actor Richard Belzer is set to reprise the role of Munch in a May episode of SVU. Belzer left the show in 2014 when Munch retired.
Entertainment Weekly reports that Munch will help his former colleagues investigate a fashion photographer accused of victimizing a young model.
Belzer originated the role of the cynical detective on the NBC show Homicide: Life on the Streets in 1993. In 1999, he became an original cast member of SVU, the actor has also popped up in cameo spots on shows like The X-Files, 30 Rock, Arrested Development, and The Wire.
Your move, Meloni.
Advertisement