This Musical Friends Blooper Will Make Your Friday

Fans of Friends want nothing more than to believe their favorite TV pals were actually buddies IRL. And this blooper makes it seem like the Central Perk gang could have a great time together. The actors were filming a scene for "The One With Joey's New Brain," from the show's seventh season. The script calls for Ross to do a little bagpipe playing, but when Phoebe tries to sing along, the cast can't stop laughing.
This isn't the first time this behind the scenes moment has surfaced online. In case you missed it during its first viral moment, or are just in the need of some bagpipe related humor, the clip promises to kick off your weekend on a high note. It might even inspire you and your real life friends to try a unconventional sing along. The results could be just as hilarious.
