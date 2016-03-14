Can Hand Or Shoe Size Tell You Anything About A Guy's Penis Size?

Science has some news for Sen. Marco Rubio and Donald Trump: There's no connection between a man's penis size and the size of any other body part.
The video above, released this week by DNews, serves as a friendly reminder to Rubio, Trump, and countless other men by running through the science behind the issue. As the host explains, traits that are commonly believed to be indicators, like a man's weight, shoe size, and hand size, aren't related to actual penis size. At best, he says, evidence of any correlation is "shaky" and derived from a single study; otherwise, no connection has been found.
Why, then, does this myth persist? According to the video, a 2013 survey found that only a third of men were satisfied with their penis. So insecurity might be a big factor, but it's hard to tell. Meanwhile, heterosexual women have made it clear — en masse and as individuals — that penis size isn't that big of a deal. Now, if only the rest of the world (especially those running for political office) could move on, too.
The video above, released this week by DNews, serves as a friendly reminder to Rubio, Trump, and countless other men by running through the science behind the issue. As the host explains, traits that are commonly believed to be indicators, like a man's weight, shoe size, and hand size, aren't related to actual penis size. At best, he says, evidence of any correlation is "shaky" and derived from a single study; otherwise, no connection has been found.
Why, then, does this myth persist? According to the video, a 2013 survey found that only a third of men were satisfied with their penis. So insecurity might be a big factor, but it's hard to tell. Meanwhile, heterosexual women have made it clear — en masse and as individuals — that penis size isn't that big of a deal. Now, if only the rest of the world (especially those running for political office) could move on, too.
Advertisement