Little Red, meet Big Red! Willow, an adorable 3-year-old girl, captivated Instagram this past Halloween when she dressed up as Galina "Red" Reznikov, the sharp-tongued Russian mobster on Orange is the New Black.
Actress Kate Mulgrew, who plays the popular show's favorite villain, was also impressed by the internet's reigning costume queen. How could she not be? Willow's photographer mom, Gina Lee, nailed the details of this look. The toddler even had pink glasses draped around her neck, just like the real character!
Actress Kate Mulgrew, who plays the popular show's favorite villain, was also impressed by the internet's reigning costume queen. How could she not be? Willow's photographer mom, Gina Lee, nailed the details of this look. The toddler even had pink glasses draped around her neck, just like the real character!
So, OITNB's producers surprised the scheming series regular with a visit from her vibrant miniature. Mulgrew temporarily broke character to beam at the little girl dressed in identical clothing, but then returned to the Red we all love to hate.
Willow and Red perused the set together and even baked a "bread, cucumber, pasta, and green grass cake," which sounds disgusting, but might be the norm at the fictional prison the character lives in.
The "Willow & Red In the Kitchen" show may not be in the new season of OITNB, but can we petition for a guest role for the adorable toddler? Something tells us she'd steal the spotlight.
Advertisement