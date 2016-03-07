When news broke that Gal Gadot had been cast as Wonder Woman in the upcoming film of the same name, the body-type backlash was swift. Critics claimed that her physique didn't fit the part. Specifically, she recalled in conversation with Glamour, people complained about her cup size.
"There were a lot of comments about the size of my breasts," the Israeli actress and model explained to the mag. (Gadot intimated that people wanted her chest to be bigger — more on par with the comic book proportions, we're guessing.) But she didn't let it get her down, realizing that no matter what her body looked like, she was going to be fielding criticism.
"In one interview I did say, ‘If you want it to really be true to the origin story, the [myth goes that] Amazons had only one breast; otherwise it would get in the way of the bow and arrow.'" Fair point, Gadot. And way to bust out that Wonder Woman mythology.
