Residents of Australia aside, we're shit out of luck when it comes to the Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry. Despite the fact that the internet is freaking out over the latest McDonald's menu addition, sadly the item isn't actually available in the U.S.
According to Mashable, it's currently a limited-edition McFlurry only at locations in Australia. The popular flavor has also made appearances in the U.K., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Aside from tweeting continuously at McDonald's in an attempt to get the flavor brought to the U.S., options for obtaining our very own Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry are very limited.
We could go to Australia, but that would be one extremely expensive McFlurry. We could bring chopped up pieces of Cadbury Creme Egg to McDonald's and sprinkle them over the soft serve, but then the candy doesn't get mixed in properly. What's a girl looking for some McFlurry nostalgia to do?!
After much brainstorming, we did figure out one workaround. While it's pretty much impossible to make soft serve at home, you can use ice cream to make a fake version as outlined in this Saveur article. It basically involves whipping ice cream with a stand or hand mixer. So, once we do most of the whipping, we can sprinkle in a few handfuls of crushed up Cadbury Creme Eggs, and — voila! We'll have our own homemade (well, sort of) Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry. Take that, McDonald's Australia!
