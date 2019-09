I can picture what happened on Saturday mornings when I was a kid between the ages of 3 and 5 so very clearly. My brother and I would wake up before our parents, and creep downstairs to the family room to watch Muppet Babies and Pee-wee’s Playhouse. Even though I have very distinct memories of everything from how we liked to sit while we watched — my brother sprawled across the couch and me relegated to the floor because I was younger — and the pajamas we wore, I have zero recollection as to what happened on Pee-wee’s Playhouse. I remember something about a talking chair, and that the characters, who weren’t all human , got really excited by the “ Tequila ” song. Since I have fairly excellent recall for most other pop culture nostalgia from my childhood, I chalk up this complete block of all things Pee-wee Herman-related to one thing: Pee-wee’s Big Adventure.Pee-wee’s Big Adventure came out in 1985. It was directed by master of eccentricity Tim Burton, which should probably be the first big, flashing sign that it’s really not meant for children. I’m not sure when I watched it for the first time, but I was definitely between the ages of 5 and 7 (that’s when I would have spotted it at the video store and begged my mom to rent it), and it scared the living daylights out of my tiny self.It also completely ruined Pee-wee’s Playhouse for me. This was fine, because I’d moved on to other TV shows (namely Full House ) by that time. But I still find it kind of shocking that I have absolutely no memories of Pee-wee’s Playhouse.Upon learning that Netflix is releasing Pee-wee’s Big Holiday , a new film in the Pee-wee oeuvre, on March 18, I decided to revisit the film that once filled me with such horror. Is it as terrifying as I recall? Or have I gotten over my childhood fears in the two decades since I first watched the movie?