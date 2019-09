This story was originally published on March 1, 2016.Kids who grew up in the '90s are likely familiar with the iconic Nickelodeon kids' game show Legends of the Hidden Temple, and may be excited to learn the network is planning a reboot of sorts.If the Indiana Jones-esque series somehow flew under your radar, the premise is pretty simple. Kids went through an obstacle course, beginning by crossing a moat and ending with something called the "Temple Run," which equates to racing against time to rescue an artifact from the temple.It was stressful to watch, and also seemingly really stressful to accomplish. Contestants rarely succeeded. In fact, according to host Kirk Fogg in the video below, that was intentional. The producers were only allowed to give out eight championships in an entire year, owing to budgetary restrictions. Lame sauce.If all that sounds groovy, then consider this good news: Variety reports that Legends of the Hidden Temple is coming back to television!Sadly, it won't be a revamp of the actual series so that you can finally achieve your dream of entering the Shrine of the Silver Monkey, though. Instead, Nickelodeon has opted to create a live-action movie inspired by the game show. Other network news of note? Hey Arnold! will be making a comeback in the coming year as well, in a two-part television movie.