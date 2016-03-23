Update: Kirk Fogg, the iconic Legends of the Hidden Temple host, will once again claim his place in the upcoming live-action made-for-TV movie of the same name.



"When Nickelodeon asked me to be a part of the Legends of the Hidden Temple movie, I immediately went to the closet and pulled out my blue denim shirt, which has been protected by a powerful golden force field since 1995,” Fogg said in a statement Refinery29 received via email. "Legends is truly a legend, and I’m honored to be a part of it again. I’m sure the Ancient Olmec had something to do with this; that rock head is pretty sneaky."



Fogg joined the original series in 1993, and appeared on 120 episodes. He has since been featured in more than 300 commercials and produced/directed a feature film, Distortion, in 2006.

