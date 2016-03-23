Update: Kirk Fogg, the iconic Legends of the Hidden Temple host, will once again claim his place in the upcoming live-action made-for-TV movie of the same name.
"When Nickelodeon asked me to be a part of the Legends of the Hidden Temple movie, I immediately went to the closet and pulled out my blue denim shirt, which has been protected by a powerful golden force field since 1995,” Fogg said in a statement Refinery29 received via email. "Legends is truly a legend, and I’m honored to be a part of it again. I’m sure the Ancient Olmec had something to do with this; that rock head is pretty sneaky."
Fogg joined the original series in 1993, and appeared on 120 episodes. He has since been featured in more than 300 commercials and produced/directed a feature film, Distortion, in 2006.
This story was originally published on March 1, 2016.
Kids who grew up in the '90s are likely familiar with the iconic Nickelodeon kids' game show Legends of the Hidden Temple, and may be excited to learn the network is planning a reboot of sorts.
If the Indiana Jones-esque series somehow flew under your radar, the premise is pretty simple. Kids went through an obstacle course, beginning by crossing a moat and ending with something called the "Temple Run," which equates to racing against time to rescue an artifact from the temple.
It was stressful to watch, and also seemingly really stressful to accomplish. Contestants rarely succeeded. In fact, according to host Kirk Fogg in the video below, that was intentional. The producers were only allowed to give out eight championships in an entire year, owing to budgetary restrictions. Lame sauce.
If all that sounds groovy, then consider this good news: Variety reports that Legends of the Hidden Temple is coming back to television!
Sadly, it won't be a revamp of the actual series so that you can finally achieve your dream of entering the Shrine of the Silver Monkey, though. Instead, Nickelodeon has opted to create a live-action movie inspired by the game show. Other network news of note? Hey Arnold! will be making a comeback in the coming year as well, in a two-part television movie.
