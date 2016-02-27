If you're binge-watching Fuller House this weekend, love it or hate it (we kind of hate it), the family in the rebooted TV show has one thing that everyone should be envious of: real estate.
The three-story Victorian seen in the show’s opening sequence would sell for a whopping $3.5 million today, according to PopSugar, who asked a local real estate agent who’s sold properties on the same real-life block. The agent examined the exterior shots, the location, and a speculative floor plan to come up with an average asking price. Danny Tanner really was making a sacrifice letting D.J., Stephanie, and Kimmy move in, rather than selling the place!
The agent also pointed out that all that value comes from the appreciation of the local market. In 1995, when the show ended, the average price for a house in the neighborhood was just over $440,000. "Given when they purchased their four-bedroom house, the Tanners would be euphoric for what it is worth today," real estate agent Regine Familet told PopSugar.
It’s hardly a secret that San Francisco is one of the country’s most expensive real estate markets. In 2015, Business Insider listed it as the 11th most expensive area to buy a home, with an average listing price of $1.36 million. That’s actually a drop from the previous year, when the city was the sixth most expensive market.
Kudos to Danny Tanner for having such a good eye on long-term investments!
