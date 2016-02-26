Ellen Pompeo Has Some Actual Meredith Grey-Style Medical Chops

Ellen Pompeo's not a doctor, but she plays one on TV. Turns out those 11 years on Grey's Anatomy have served her fairly well.
Jimmy Kimmel put the actress' medical knowledge to the test this week. On Tuesday's taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Pompeo was asked to identify various medical instruments. Some were easy (scalpel, stethoscope), some were tricky (a rib spreader?), and some were not applicable to Shondaland so they apparently don't count.
Though some tools left her stumped, Pompeo did her alter ego Meredith Grey proud. We're not sure we'd ask ask her to scrub in for surgery, but she at least seems to have been paying attention on set.
Watch Pompeo get grilled in the video below. We can't wait for Kimmel to quiz Viola Davis about random law cases.
Jimmy Kimmel put the actress' medical knowledge to the test this week. On Tuesday's taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Pompeo was asked to identify various medical instruments. Some were easy (scalpel, stethoscope), some were tricky (a rib spreader?), and some were not applicable to Shondaland so they apparently don't count.
Though some tools left her stumped, Pompeo did her alter ego Meredith Grey proud. We're not sure we'd ask ask her to scrub in for surgery, but she at least seems to have been paying attention on set.
Watch Pompeo get grilled in the video below. We can't wait for Kimmel to quiz Viola Davis about random law cases.
Advertisement