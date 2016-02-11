Meredith Grey has been through a lot over the last few seasons of Grey's Anatomy. (And really, throughout the series overall.) But tonight's episode is one of the most highly talked about yet: Audiences will tune in to see the doctor get brutally attacked — by one of her own patients.
We knew before that Meredith would endure some sort of physical assault on the midseason return episode. "She’s attacked really brutally, really viciously, and in a completely surprising, weird way,” co-star Sarah Drew explained earlier this month.
The midseason return was directed by Denzel Washington, and Pompeo gushed about working with the two-time Oscar winner to Entertainment Weekly, calling the partnership a "total dream come true."
"We’ve never had anybody of his caliber come and direct our show ever,” Pompeo shared. “His charisma, he changes the energy in the room completely. Everybody is just at the top of their game. We don’t get a lot of actors of his caliber — there’s no actor of his caliber really; he’s in a league all of his own, for sure — who are going to come in and bring his energy to it."
"The fact that he’s not coming from TV, the fact that he’s coming from film, he has such a level of intelligence with his storytelling, and the way he sees the story to tell it," she added. "He’s not going by a formula. He’s not going by what we normally do. He’s not going by what he knows the show to be. It’s a completely independent artistic experience for him. That was so needed and so refreshing 12 seasons in."
So we know now that the episode's director got a glowing review from the series' leading lady. As for whether or not fans will feel the same way about the episode itself, that remains to be seen. Luckily, we don't have too long to wait to find out!
