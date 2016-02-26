

Flashback to two weeks ago (audience time, god only knows exactly what timeline Grey's is on with all the constant jumps), and we see a longer version of the divorce paper fight witnessed by a silent Meredith. Nothing new to report here, but April does demand to know when Jackson knew he was done. Jump to another, mostly uninformative fight, punctuated by dueling car keys that make sure their car stays locked. Oh, Grey's writers, you do like the glaringly obvious metaphors.



Another jump back, and the bride from the first scene, Tatiana, is a plastic surgery patient of Jackson's who's undergone four years of treatments after being splashed in the face with acid and is finally done. Maybe after that many procedures, it's normal to chat with your doc about his possibly pending divorce. Through two more painful flashbacks, you get hope that isn't really there, seeing the pair go off to have on-call-room sex, the preferred sex of the Grey's doctors. We also see Jackson reveal that he wanted a divorce, but now, he wants April. Okay, fine. I'm 100% on board now.



Another flashback, and the couple that is now almost as important to me as Mer and Der is sharing Chinese food. He asked for extra fortune cookies, her favorite, proof of their love! She knows he hates throw pillows, such a deep bond! And then, in spite of the obvious soul-mate vibe of their light banter over food and decorative pillows, Jackson brings up divorce, because he hates us. And then we're back to their core fight. Their son died, and April went off to be an army doc, leaving Jackson behind to deal with his grief alone. April keeps insisting that her grief was more intense, which seems to really inspire Jackson to get the divorce paper pens ready. Suddenly, April's throwing fortune cookies, and then they're making out on the counter. Because whatever grief and turmoil they're having, it can at least be delayed by poorly timed sex.



And then we get possibly the biggest reveal of the night: Jackson tried to follow April to Jordan, but the plane had already left. I mean, at that point he could have taken another plane, but then we wouldn't be watching this episode. Flashback to the one-year anniversary of Samuel's death, and April is near hysterical because she can't get a cell signal, and Jackson is sure she forgot, getting stitches in his arm after violently destroying the nursery. Everyone needs a hug, but no one is hugging.