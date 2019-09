For whatever reason, people love to hate Love Actually. The romantic comedy's intertwining plot lines have been deemed both stalker-ish and depressing . Whatever your position on the rom-com classic, the film continues its pop culture reign. Last night, some of the film's cast reunited in London to honor one of movie's the less creepy male suitors — Hugh Grant.The actor is known for ruling the British rom-com scene, so it comes as no surprise that he was honored by the British Film Institute. The BFI awarded him their highest honor, a fellowship, and said Grant had “redefined the British leading man for a generation," The Guardian reports But about that reunion: It's been nearly 13 years since the premiere of the film, and Grant, along with his co-stars Bill Nighy and Martine McCutcheon, are looking pretty good.Nighy played Billy Mack, the Scrooge-like rock star recording the cheesiest Christmas song of all time. Here he is at the film's 2003 London premiere.