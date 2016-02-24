For whatever reason, people love to hate Love Actually. The romantic comedy's intertwining plot lines have been deemed both stalker-ish and depressing. Whatever your position on the rom-com classic, the film continues its pop culture reign. Last night, some of the film's cast reunited in London to honor one of movie's the less creepy male suitors — Hugh Grant.
The actor is known for ruling the British rom-com scene, so it comes as no surprise that he was honored by the British Film Institute. The BFI awarded him their highest honor, a fellowship, and said Grant had “redefined the British leading man for a generation," The Guardian reports.
But about that reunion: It's been nearly 13 years since the premiere of the film, and Grant, along with his co-stars Bill Nighy and Martine McCutcheon, are looking pretty good.
Nighy played Billy Mack, the Scrooge-like rock star recording the cheesiest Christmas song of all time. Here he is at the film's 2003 London premiere.
The actor is known for ruling the British rom-com scene, so it comes as no surprise that he was honored by the British Film Institute. The BFI awarded him their highest honor, a fellowship, and said Grant had “redefined the British leading man for a generation," The Guardian reports.
But about that reunion: It's been nearly 13 years since the premiere of the film, and Grant, along with his co-stars Bill Nighy and Martine McCutcheon, are looking pretty good.
Nighy played Billy Mack, the Scrooge-like rock star recording the cheesiest Christmas song of all time. Here he is at the film's 2003 London premiere.
Advertisement
Here he was last night, looking more scholarly than rock-'n'-roll.
McCutcheon played a staff member and love interest to Grant's prime minister. Here they are at the film's premiere in 2003.
And here they are now.
McCutcheon also congratulated her co-star on Instagram.
About last night... I had the privilege of being in the room when the lovely Hugh Grant was honoured with the BFI Fellowship award for outstanding contribution to film. It was a beautiful, intimate evening and Hugh so deserves the honour. He is a reluctant movie star - but a a rare gem all the same who makes the whole acting process look like the most natural thing in the world... The best kind of acting in my book... Well done Hugh - I was so honoured to be there with you. Thanks to the BFI for having me and to @garycockerill @marcellastylist @ginashoesofficial Adler jewels and @thesavoylondon for making my night in London luxurious and beautiful xxxx
"It was a beautiful, intimate evening and Hugh so deserves the honour. He is a reluctant movie star — but a a rare gem all the same who makes the whole acting process look like the most natural thing in the world," she wrote.
But lest we forget the best scene of the movie, when the romantic plot lines finally collide. I hope this song was playing when he accepted his award.
Advertisement