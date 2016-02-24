About last night... I had the privilege of being in the room when the lovely Hugh Grant was honoured with the BFI Fellowship award for outstanding contribution to film. It was a beautiful, intimate evening and Hugh so deserves the honour. He is a reluctant movie star - but a a rare gem all the same who makes the whole acting process look like the most natural thing in the world... The best kind of acting in my book... Well done Hugh - I was so honoured to be there with you. Thanks to the BFI for having me and to @garycockerill @marcellastylist @ginashoesofficial Adler jewels and @thesavoylondon for making my night in London luxurious and beautiful xxxx

