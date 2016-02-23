We're three days away from the premiere of Fuller House and a new sneak peek has revealed even more moments from the Netflix show. The clips feature plenty of dance breaks, hugs, and bonding moments between the Full House dads and the Fuller House kids. There's also a pretty gross moment involving a diaper.
If you need another way to keep busy while you wait for the Fuller House premiere, you can check out the show's Family Tree Instagram. Each photo features a member of the extended family, from the original Tanners to DJ's kids. And in case you've somehow missed the Olsen twins controversy, they've made Michelle's absence glaringly obvious. Her Instagram slot features a photo-free name.
Fuller House will be released on February 26.
