Meredith Grey's Patient Zero Returns To Grey's Anatomy

Elizabeth Kiefer
Image: Courtesy of ABC.
It's sometimes hard to believe. But Grey's Anatomy has been around on television for more than a decade. (Eleven seasons, to be precise!) And now, a character from the pilot is making a comeback.

Actress Skyler Shaye appeared in the first episode as Meredith's first-ever surgery patient, back when the doctor was just an intern. Shaye played a character named Katie Boyce, who was admitted to Seattle Grace for a sprained ankle from a fall. But of course — as things go on Grey's — it turned out to be much more than that. Meredith ultimately ends up operating on her for a burst brain aneurysm.

On March 3, Shaye will reprise her original character, and be readmitted to the same hospital with — surprise! — another aneurism. Just when you think the drama can't get more predictable, the show hits you with this sort of twist.
