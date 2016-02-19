It's sometimes hard to believe. But Grey's Anatomy has been around on television for more than a decade. (Eleven seasons, to be precise!) And now, a character from the pilot is making a comeback.
Actress Skyler Shaye appeared in the first episode as Meredith's first-ever surgery patient, back when the doctor was just an intern. Shaye played a character named Katie Boyce, who was admitted to Seattle Grace for a sprained ankle from a fall. But of course — as things go on Grey's — it turned out to be much more than that. Meredith ultimately ends up operating on her for a burst brain aneurysm.
On March 3, Shaye will reprise her original character, and be readmitted to the same hospital with — surprise! — another aneurism. Just when you think the drama can't get more predictable, the show hits you with this sort of twist.
Actress Skyler Shaye appeared in the first episode as Meredith's first-ever surgery patient, back when the doctor was just an intern. Shaye played a character named Katie Boyce, who was admitted to Seattle Grace for a sprained ankle from a fall. But of course — as things go on Grey's — it turned out to be much more than that. Meredith ultimately ends up operating on her for a burst brain aneurysm.
On March 3, Shaye will reprise her original character, and be readmitted to the same hospital with — surprise! — another aneurism. Just when you think the drama can't get more predictable, the show hits you with this sort of twist.
Advertisement