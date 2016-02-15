Downton Abbey Season 6 Episode 7 Recap

Tom, however, is Team Talbot all the way, mostly because it means he gets to watch lots of racing. The family, accompanied by Edith's lady editor (seriously, that's what they call her), head to Brooklands and marvel at everything. Imagine them at Nascar.



On the track, Henry and his bud, Charlie, are neck-and-neck, egging each other on. Mary's about to pass out from overexcitement when there's a crash. Poor Charlie has gone off the track and died in the resulting crash. Henry is devastated, Mary tries not to make it too obvious that she's glad he didn't die, and much is left unsaid.



Until dinnertime. After dinner, Henry calls Mary up and, in the spirit of "carpe diem," forces the issue of a future with her. She breaks it off, telling him the racing thing is too much for her to handle and she could never force him to quit. Tom overhears and voices his disapproval of her decision. Is he a Mary and Talbot shipper, or does he just want more racing tickets?



While the family is away, Daisy and Molesley take a break from their exams with a little picnic. It's all fun and games until Daisy tries to make the illiterate Andy read her exam question. Thomas tries to cover for him, but the secret is out. The good news for Andy is that the local teacher offers to teach him. The bad news for Thomas? He's lost the one bit of social life he had.



Despite the somber outcome of the race, there are things to celebrate. For one, Bertie proposes to Edith. She asks to bring along Marigold, but fails to mention that her ward is actually her daughter. Secondly, Molesley does so well on his exams that he's offered a teaching job. He cries, we cry. And finally, Mama has sent her son a peace offering: a new puppy to replace his beloved Isis. Lord Crawley decides to name the pup Tio and reminds everyone about his love of Egyptian mythology.