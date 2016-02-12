Adorable Puppies Re-Create Famous Romantic Movie Scenes

"Draw me like one of your French poodles…Rufus." "You had me at woof." "Frankly, Fluffy Flufferkins, I don't give a damn." We could go on and on.
Just in time for Valentine's Day, someone has rounded up a pack of puppies and forced them to reenact some of the most famous romantic movie scenes of all time. Yes, even the stalky one from Love Actually.
