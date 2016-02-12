Adorable Puppies Re-Create Famous Romantic Movie Scenes

Erin Donnelly
"Draw me like one of your French poodles…Rufus." "You had me at woof." "Frankly, Fluffy Flufferkins, I don't give a damn." We could go on and on.

Just in time for Valentine's Day, someone has rounded up a pack of puppies and forced them to reenact some of the most famous romantic movie scenes of all time. Yes, even the stalky one from Love Actually.



The hilarious photos come courtesy of pet-sitting service DogVacay. Click over to its blog to see them all, including tributes to Ghost and Dirty Dancing. Nobody puts Spot in the corner, you see.
