The very existence of Fuller House is enough to make any '90s kid start searching for gray hair. D.J. has a family of her own, Danny is a grandpa, and we've all collectively decided not to think about Comet. But a new extended trailer will give millennials a new reason to consider their own mortality. The twins, Nicky and Alex, last seen being coaxed into leaving their cribs in favor of "big boy beds," are all grown up. In fact, the actors who played Jesse's sons in the original series, Blake and Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit, are 25. Child actors, they grow up so fast.
Advertisement
This trailer also shows a glimpse of D.J.'s old BF, Steve, who seems to be rocking the exact same outfit (and hair) he did back in the mid-'90s. The question is, is his wardrobe a case of arrested development that can be addressed in a heartwarming half-hour episode, or is he just really into the nostalgia look?
Fuller House comes out on Netflix February 26.
Advertisement