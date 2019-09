Business at Grana is very much thriving, considering the brand has only been in existence for a year. Internal statistics cite 25% growth month-to-month, with a 42% repeat-order rate — impressive stats for a label that deliberately refrains from sales promotions and discounts."Millennials really understand where we're coming from," says Grana. "They appreciate the fair pricing, knowing that we're working with mills that are dedicated to workmanship and treat their workers fairly."However, to break into the lucrative but crowded American e-tailer market, Grana will have to tread carefully on the sizing front. The biggest size currently available is extra large, but a significant percentage of the styles max out at large, which will fit a U.S. size 8 to 10. A narrow range of sizes typically does not sit well among the American public, per the major backlash experienced by Lululemon Abercrombie & Fitch , and Brandy Melville "We are still a young brand that's working on increasing our order volumes," Grana explained. "We are working on a broader sizing range as a response to the general feedback we've been getting." Apart from catering to more body types, the company is also looking to expand its offerings to activewear, swimwear, socks and lingerie by mid-year."Quality drives every decision we make," says Grana. "We really believe that the efficiencies we get out of selling this way will evolve into some sort of future for retail."