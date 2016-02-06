Channelled my inner foodie and did some #foodtasting today -- we were invited to a fancy 5-course meal courtesy of award-winning #chef @nealfraser only to find out afterward that all ingredients used to make them were straight from McDonalds! 😱😳 Chilled avocado soup, green salad, spicy meatballs, bacon wrapped chicken, and coffee & blueberry dessert. 😝 Who would have known? It was a crazy experience! 🙈 #foodporn #foodstagram #atasteofsocal #mcdonalds #nealfraser #5coursemeal #yum #foodblogger #blogger #losangeles #foodie #food

A photo posted by SHARON WU • Style Lullaby 🐑 (@stylelullaby) on Feb 4, 2016 at 12:03am PST