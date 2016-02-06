Former Top Chef Secretly Fed Foodies McDonald's & They Were Lovin' It

Cristen Conger
Photo: Chris Lobina/REX Shutterstock
Chef Neal Fraser pulled a fast one on an unsuspecting group of 40 food bloggers. A fast food one, that is.

Fraser invited the foodies to dinner at a chic southern California villa and told them the menu would feature a secret ingredient, The Independent reports. The key component of this mouthwatering five-course meal? McDonald's.

The dishes were a far cry from dollar-menu fare. Fraser served chilled avocado soup and romaine salad with bacon bits and buttermilk dressing to start, followed by spicy meatballs and bacon-wrapped chicken entrées, and finished with a coffee-and-blueberry dessert.

No offense, All Day Breakfast, but Chef Fraser easily has you beat.

The tasty stunt was cooked up between the fast food chain and Fraser, the owner of Redbird restaurant and a past Top Chef Masters competitor.
