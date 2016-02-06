Chef Neal Fraser pulled a fast one on an unsuspecting group of 40 food bloggers. A fast food one, that is.
Fraser invited the foodies to dinner at a chic southern California villa and told them the menu would feature a secret ingredient, The Independent reports. The key component of this mouthwatering five-course meal? McDonald's.
Fraser invited the foodies to dinner at a chic southern California villa and told them the menu would feature a secret ingredient, The Independent reports. The key component of this mouthwatering five-course meal? McDonald's.
Channelled my inner foodie and did some #foodtasting today -- we were invited to a fancy 5-course meal courtesy of award-winning #chef @nealfraser only to find out afterward that all ingredients used to make them were straight from McDonalds! 😱😳 Chilled avocado soup, green salad, spicy meatballs, bacon wrapped chicken, and coffee & blueberry dessert. 😝 Who would have known? It was a crazy experience! 🙈 #foodporn #foodstagram #atasteofsocal #mcdonalds #nealfraser #5coursemeal #yum #foodblogger #blogger #losangeles #foodie #food
The dishes were a far cry from dollar-menu fare. Fraser served chilled avocado soup and romaine salad with bacon bits and buttermilk dressing to start, followed by spicy meatballs and bacon-wrapped chicken entrées, and finished with a coffee-and-blueberry dessert.
No offense, All Day Breakfast, but Chef Fraser easily has you beat.
The tasty stunt was cooked up between the fast food chain and Fraser, the owner of Redbird restaurant and a past Top Chef Masters competitor.
Advertisement