It's about time.
Your favorite Nickelodeon stepbrothers, Drake and Josh, are reuniting on an upcoming episode of Grandfathered.
Josh Peck stars on the Fox sitcom as Gerald, the long-lost son of a restaurateur played by John Stamos, of Full House and Greek yogurt fame. In the episode airing February 9, Drake Bell guests as Kirk, a smarmy tech investor. Gerald and his baby mama/not-so-secret crush Vanessa (Christina Milian) attempt to convince Kirk to fund their app — until they realize he might not make the best business partner.
In an interview with MTV News, Bell said that he and Peck have been trying to make a reunion happen for a while. Once it finally did, it was D&J magic all over again.
"It was completely like old times," Bell told MTV News. "The first scene we sat down to do, it was like BAM. It felt like we were together yesterday. We just fell right back into it."
Josh Peck echoed the brotherly love on Twitter.
Your favorite Nickelodeon stepbrothers, Drake and Josh, are reuniting on an upcoming episode of Grandfathered.
Josh Peck stars on the Fox sitcom as Gerald, the long-lost son of a restaurateur played by John Stamos, of Full House and Greek yogurt fame. In the episode airing February 9, Drake Bell guests as Kirk, a smarmy tech investor. Gerald and his baby mama/not-so-secret crush Vanessa (Christina Milian) attempt to convince Kirk to fund their app — until they realize he might not make the best business partner.
In an interview with MTV News, Bell said that he and Peck have been trying to make a reunion happen for a while. Once it finally did, it was D&J magic all over again.
"It was completely like old times," Bell told MTV News. "The first scene we sat down to do, it was like BAM. It felt like we were together yesterday. We just fell right back into it."
Josh Peck echoed the brotherly love on Twitter.
Advertisement
HUG ME BROTHA. #Grandfathered this Tuesday on FOX. #wheresmegan #crazystevephotobomb pic.twitter.com/BQ2wCOQJi2— Josh Peck (@PortableShua) February 5, 2016
Can't wait that long to watch? Neither can we. Here's a sneak peek to give you all the nostalgic feels.
Advertisement