This Is The Ultimate Super Bowl Snackadium

The Super Bowl has become the ultimate in everything: the ultimate in sports, commercials, and, of course, snacking. So how do you commemorate the most watched, most hyped television event of the year? With the ultimate food set-up, of course. Behold, the snackadium:
That’s right, an edible football stadium. While the internet is filled with versions of the snackadium, if we had our choice we’d definitely take this one, courtesy of celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern. If it’s possible to make an elevated version of an edible sports arena, he’s certainly done it.
Zimmern's take involves a gourmet toppings bar for hot dogs, as well as meats and cheeses galore — we doubt you’ll ever find another snackadium with camembert triangles and prosciutto. And the impressive construction is actually a pretty easy DIY; it’s made mostly of cardboard magazine holders and an aluminum foil pan.
Want to make your own version of the glorious snackadium? Check out Zimmern’s website for the full list of recipes and instructions.
