Netflix is staying in Litchfield for a long while. The streaming service announced Friday morning that Orange Is The New Black has been renewed for three more seasons following the upcoming one, which is set to premiere in June.
Showrunner Jenji Kohan will be with the show through the fifth, sixth, and seventh seasons. So for those worried about the quality going down in that time period there is not much cause for concern. (Well, fans of Kohan's previous show Weeds may beg to differ, but we're staying optimistic.)
"Three more years! Not quite a political term, but still plenty of time to do some interesting things," Kohan said in a statement. "In some cultures, 'May you lead an interesting life,' is a curse, but I don't live in those cultures. Here's to keeping it interesting."
No word on whether the core cast members will stick around — Piper Chapman certainly didn't think she'd be in prison for seven years — but the show's vast, talented cast runs deep. The ensemble recently received a SAG Award, while Uzo Aduba (Suzanne "Crazy Eyes" Warren) was awarded for Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Comedy Series.
The fourth season will debut June 17.
