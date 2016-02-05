Lip Sync Battle is always fertile ground for amazing performances and weird antics. This week was no exception, as Tim Tebow and Nina Dobrev squared off in the lip ring.



Things started off sexy as Dobrev opened with “Let’s Get It On,” which could be a veiled shot at Tebow’s famous virginity. He certainly didn’t sing like a virgin as he countered with a rendition of Sam Hunt’s “Take Your Time” that featured him singing to individual audience members before serenading Dobrev up-close-and-personal. Even Chrissy Teigen had to fan herself after his performance.



But we all know that the second round is the more important one. Dobrev’s rendition of Omi’s “Cheerleader” was note perfect and her costume choice was ridiculously on point. Tebow’s Gators jersey must have been a welcome sight for him, since it was the last time he was actually good at football.



Tebow hit back strong with a Rocky-impersonating “Eye of the Tiger” that included the original shorts from Rocky III. He said the shorts were a little short but the screaming people in the audience didn’t seem to mind. The one thing we’ll say is that he got, like, really into “Eye of the Tiger.” Like, so into it.



Tebow walked away with the belt. We’re not sure we agree.

