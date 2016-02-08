The open house goes as well as expected. The Crawley ladies prove to be fairly useless at Downton Abbey trivia, a cheeky little boy sneaks into Robert's room, and Violet storms in and confronts Cora about her "betrayal" regarding the hospital job right in front of a group of visitors. "I don't wish to see her face until I am used to having a traitor in the family," she sniffs to her son.



On her way out, she meets Lord Merton and his future daughter-in-law, Miss Cruikshank. She wants to make amends for his son Larry's abhorrent behavior towards Isobel. Will the Merton/Isobel romance get a second chance?



Meanwhile, it seems Thomas has used up all of his second chances. His efforts to teach Andy to read have prompted Mrs. Patmore and Carson to suspect him of having a "private understanding" (wink wink) with the young man. When Carson tells him off, Thomas is offended by the lack of trust. "My word is still not good enough," he says, dismayed. Moments later, we see the underbutler, whose only friend right now seems to be little George, sobbing in the kitchen by himself. We hope Carson gets an especially undercooked piece of lamb tonight.