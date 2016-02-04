This Is How Ryan Murphy Wants To Fix Hollywood’s Diversity Problem

Hollywood has a very well-documented diversity problem. Ryan Murphy is now determined to fix that problem, or at least its Burbank equivalent, The Hollywood Reporter reports.
Murphy, who produces Scream Queens, American Horror Story, and American Crime Story, is launching a foundation in conjunction with 20th Century Fox to help bring more women and minority directors into the fold. Half, the name of the foundation, refers to his mission to use women or minority candidates (he defines that term as people or color or LGBTQ people) in 50% of the directing slots on his shows.
Though Murphy has brought in more than 20 first-time directors, only a few of them have been women.
"I personally can do better," Murphy tells The Hollywood Reporter.
Women made up only 16% of the directing workforce, and minorities only 18%, in the 2014-15 TV season.
"Nanci [Ryder] said, 'People in power, you have a position and responsibility to change the industry,' and I thought, 'She's right,' " Murphy tells THR, referring to a speech given by Ryder in which she called for greater non-white-male representation throughout the TV industry.
Murphy plans to bring on a person to run Half with him. The foundation has plans to create a database of names and contact data to make available to other producers interested in joining his mission.
Half will also begin an outreach and mentorship program at top film schools, namely American Film Institute, UCLA and USC, this year before expanding nationwide in the near future.
