Any die-hard Sex And the City fan has an opinion on how the series and subsequent movies should have gone down. The Team Big or Team Aidan argument is a tale as old as time.
The debate seems to have gained momentum again, popping up in interviews with the former cast members and creators: Should the independent, martini-drinking, chain-smoking, shopping-obsessed Carrie have committed to the risky Mr. Big?
Sarah Jessica Parkers thinks yes.
"As I recall, the way Carrie and Big married was something she wanted rather than a feeling that life was slipping away and she best settle quickly," the actress told Yahoo! Style.
"I don’t think of it as someone diminishing herself by letting a man marry her — it always felt that she had arrived at that on her own. But the beauty is we can all have lots and lots of opinions about lots of choices Carrie made that we object to or that we stand by. If that’s Darren’s feeling, I think it’s interesting!"
Parker was referring to an interview with the show's creator, Darren Star, released last month. Star said that he felt Carrie and Big definitely should not have ended up together.
He felt the pairing "betrayed" the core premise and abandoned the message of the show. The series often champions the idea that not all women need to marry to find happiness or completeness.
“At the end, it became a conventional romantic comedy,” he said, seemingly unsatisfied with the final result.
But just because Carrie ends up as a strong married woman instead of a strong single woman doesn't really change all we know about her character.
But then I got to thinking about relationships... Where would she be now, if she weren't with Big? Was he the Big problem, or actually, the Big solution?
Maybe he was just the perfect amount of both.
